Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street rallies
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday, taking a cue from U.S. stock rallies.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 18.12 points, or 0.59 percent, to 3,074.65 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.55 percent, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 0.76 percent, and the S&P 500 gaining 1.61 percent.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 0.33 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix hiked 2.4 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver jumped 3.02 percent, and its rival Kakao moved up 1.81 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem went up 0.53 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI climbed 0.54 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics shed 0.49 percent, and Celltrion lost 3.5 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,118.5 won to the U.S. dollar, down 2 won from the previous session's close.
