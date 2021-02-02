Moon calls for policy focus on inclusive recovery from coronavirus crisis
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in instructed his government Tuesday to redouble efforts to address the problem of growing difficulties facing the vulnerable, including micro and small merchants, amid the prolonged COVID-19 crisis.
His message came as the ruling Democratic Party has proposed a fourth batch of emergency relief money handouts, which require supplementary budgets.
Moon pointed out the three key policy goals of 2021 -- recovery, inclusiveness and resurgence -- speaking during a weekly Cabinet meeting held at Cheong Wa Dae.
"The crisis is not over yet and there are many mountains to climb and valleys to cross," he said in his opening remarks, which pool reporters were allowed to cover.
The president urged government officials to start afresh with an innovative and inclusive approach in their campaign to overcome the coronavirus situation that has lasted more than a year, citing the country's plan to begin vaccination soon.
Moon called for measures against "inequalities and gaps."
"The key to inclusive recovery is to ride out the employment crisis, and relieving small business owners and the self-employed of difficulties is an inevitable task as well," he stressed. "In order to resolve the problem of income inequality, we should strengthen our income support policy for the vulnerable."
On Monday, Moon also publicly raised the need to offer additional financial support for people and businesses hit hard by the pandemic, saying the three rounds of emergency assistance so far are "very insufficient."
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
4
BTS earns five nominations for 2021 Korean Music Awards
-
5
Boy band Super Junior drops new album in Japan
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
4
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
5
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
1
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
2
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
3
(LEAD) 7 killed in van rollover accident
-
4
Impeachment motion proposed against senior judge accused of judicial power abuse
-
5
4 U.S. B-52H bombers deployed to Guam