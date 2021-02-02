Seoul stocks up late Tuesday morning on Wall Street rallies
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks jumped more than 2 percent late Tuesday morning as overnight U.S. stock rallies boosted investor sentiment in local financial markets.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 67.39 points, or 2.2 percent, to 3,123.92 as of 11:20 a.m.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.55 percent, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 0.76 percent, and the S&P 500 gaining 1.61 percent.
Most large caps added gains in Seoul, with chipmakers leading the KOSPI's hike.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 3.37 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix moved up 4.4 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver jumped 5.46 percent, and its rival Kakao advanced 2.6 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem added 2.73 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI climbed 0.81 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics advanced 0.86 percent, while Celltrion lost 2.02 percent. Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor added 1.47 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,116.5 won to the U.S. dollar, unchanged from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
