S. Korea to spend nearly 3 tln won for overhead cable maintenance
All News 12:00 February 02, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's ICT ministry said Tuesday it will invest 2.85 trillion won (US$2.55 billion) until 2025 for the maintenance and replacement of aged and messy overhead electrical and telecommunications cables across the country.
Over five years, the ministry plans to spend 1.4 trillion won for cable maintenance, while investing 1.45 trillion won to put them underground, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.
The move comes after the country spent 2.6 trillion won for cable maintenance in around 1,700 areas from 2016 to last year.
