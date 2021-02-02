Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to spend nearly 3 tln won for overhead cable maintenance

All News 12:00 February 02, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's ICT ministry said Tuesday it will invest 2.85 trillion won (US$2.55 billion) until 2025 for the maintenance and replacement of aged and messy overhead electrical and telecommunications cables across the country.

Over five years, the ministry plans to spend 1.4 trillion won for cable maintenance, while investing 1.45 trillion won to put them underground, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The move comes after the country spent 2.6 trillion won for cable maintenance in around 1,700 areas from 2016 to last year.

These images, provided by the Ministry of Science and ICT on Feb. 2, 2021, show an electric post before and after maintenance. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#cable maintenance
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!