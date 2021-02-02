KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
POSCO CHEMICAL 135,000 UP 500
Shinsegae 238,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE 33,450 UP 500
Nongshim 285,500 UP 2,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,020 UP 140
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,300 UP 850
BoryungPharm 20,950 DN 200
L&L 12,100 DN 50
Hyosung 79,900 UP 600
KAL 29,650 UP 200
LG Corp. 102,500 DN 500
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,000 UP 300
KCC 203,500 UP 3,000
SKBP 149,500 UP 500
NEXENTIRE 6,640 UP 120
CHONGKUNDANG 185,500 DN 2,500
ORION Holdings 13,600 DN 50
JWPHARMA 30,850 DN 150
SK hynix 130,000 UP 5,000
Youngpoong 527,000 UP 7,000
HyundaiEng&Const 43,250 DN 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,700 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 170,500 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,050 DN 500
Kogas 31,900 UP 350
Hanwha 33,800 UP 900
DB HiTek 63,700 UP 400
CJ 98,800 UP 1,800
BukwangPharm 22,650 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 75,500 UP 4,800
Daewoong 49,300 UP 1,800
SamyangFood 93,000 UP 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,650 UP 350
CJ CheilJedang 444,000 UP 10,000
TaekwangInd 901,000 DN 32,000
AmoreG 60,700 UP 1,100
HyundaiMtr 240,500 UP 2,000
SsangyongCement 6,640 UP 10
SKNetworks 5,400 UP 200
LGInt 27,200 UP 650
(MORE)
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
4
BTS earns five nominations for 2021 Korean Music Awards
-
5
Boy band Super Junior drops new album in Japan
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
4
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
5
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
1
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
2
(LEAD) 7 killed in van rollover accident
-
3
Impeachment motion proposed against senior judge accused of judicial power abuse
-
4
(LEAD) New infections in 300s for 3rd day; this week 'critical' for eased curbs
-
5
N. Korea beefs up missile units, special forces over past years: defense ministry