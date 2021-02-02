KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DongkukStlMill 8,130 UP 330
Hyundai M&F INS 20,500 UP 300
Daesang 26,550 0
CJ LOGISTICS 174,000 UP 4,000
DOOSAN 52,600 UP 300
HITEJINRO 32,600 DN 150
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,200 UP 1,650
KiaMtr 89,100 DN 900
Yuhan 66,700 DN 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 86,000 DN 3,500
ShinhanGroup 31,950 UP 500
LS 68,200 UP 1,400
GC Corp 430,000 UP 7,000
GS E&C 42,050 UP 300
Binggrae 56,900 UP 500
SK Discovery 66,900 UP 700
GCH Corp 42,850 DN 450
LotteChilsung 126,000 UP 7,500
POSCO 263,000 UP 10,000
SPC SAMLIP 70,500 UP 900
SAMSUNG SDS 194,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,800 UP 1,800
KUMHOTIRE 4,025 UP 110
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,870 UP 100
DB INSURANCE 38,000 UP 400
SamsungElec 84,400 UP 1,400
NHIS 11,650 DN 150
KOLON IND 49,100 UP 7,150
SGBC 119,500 DN 6,500
SKC 135,000 UP 10,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,880 UP 50
DL 72,800 UP 8,000
Big Hit 232,500 UP 15,000
DL E&C 121,000 UP 3,000
Ottogi 566,000 DN 1,000
IlyangPharm 53,600 DN 5,500
GS Retail 34,800 DN 300
F&F 109,500 UP 4,500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 37,950 DN 200
NamsunAlum 4,600 UP 230
(MORE)
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
4
BTS earns five nominations for 2021 Korean Music Awards
-
5
Boy band Super Junior drops new album in Japan
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
4
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
5
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
1
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
2
(LEAD) 7 killed in van rollover accident
-
3
Impeachment motion proposed against senior judge accused of judicial power abuse
-
4
(LEAD) New infections in 300s for 3rd day; this week 'critical' for eased curbs
-
5
N. Korea beefs up missile units, special forces over past years: defense ministry