KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 752,000 UP 7,000
MERITZ SECU 3,610 UP 25
HtlShilla 81,300 UP 200
Hanmi Science 80,800 UP 1,200
KPIC 309,500 UP 22,000
SamsungElecMech 209,000 UP 3,000
Hanssem 97,100 UP 1,100
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,400 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 275,000 UP 10,000
HMM 14,050 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 91,600 DN 2,000
LG Innotek 202,500 DN 4,500
S-Oil 71,900 UP 2,700
KumhoPetrochem 250,500 UP 6,000
Mobis 334,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 41,700 UP 800
HDC HOLDINGS 11,350 UP 250
S-1 84,700 UP 1,400
KSOE 99,000 DN 900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 52,100 UP 600
OCI 108,500 0
LS ELECTRIC 62,600 UP 700
KorZinc 427,000 DN 6,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,470 DN 30
SYC 63,000 0
HyundaiMipoDock 46,350 0
IS DONGSEO 55,400 UP 100
DWS 51,100 DN 1,000
KEPCO 23,400 UP 550
SamsungSecu 39,000 UP 350
KG DONGBU STL 11,000 DN 50
SKTelecom 245,000 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 71,600 DN 100
HyundaiElev 43,400 UP 350
Hanchem 199,000 UP 2,000
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,050 UP 400
Hanon Systems 17,900 UP 300
SK 325,500 DN 3,500
ShinpoongPharm 85,800 UP 700
Handsome 31,650 UP 450
