KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Asiana Airlines 15,050 DN 50
ZINUS 101,500 UP 1,500
COWAY 71,900 DN 700
IBK 8,190 UP 30
DONGSUH 31,500 UP 100
SamsungEng 12,750 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 132,000 UP 1,500
PanOcean 4,650 UP 25
NCsoft 984,000 UP 31,000
SAMSUNG CARD 31,150 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 20,250 UP 400
KT 24,250 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL174000 0
LOTTE TOUR 16,350 DN 350
LG Uplus 12,250 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,900 UP 1,900
KT&G 80,000 DN 100
DHICO 11,850 DN 100
Doosanfc 59,100 UP 1,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 111,000 UP 4,000
LG Display 22,800 UP 50
Kangwonland 23,800 UP 200
NAVER 362,500 UP 14,500
Kakao 445,500 UP 4,000
KIWOOM 148,000 UP 2,500
DSME 26,000 UP 400
DSINFRA 8,830 UP 60
DWEC 6,330 DN 130
DongwonF&B 179,000 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 27,800 UP 600
LGH&H 1,599,000 UP 35,000
LGCHEM 965,000 UP 15,000
KEPCO E&C 17,650 UP 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,300 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,650 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 158,000 0
Celltrion 355,500 DN 15,500
Huchems 22,200 UP 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 161,500 UP 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,000 UP 500
