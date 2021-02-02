Hyundai Development Q4 net profit down 12.5 pct. to 89.1 bln won
All News 16:00 February 02, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Development Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 89.1 billion won (US$79.7 million), down 12.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 168.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 160.4 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 11.9 percent to 894.2 billion won.
The operating profit was 33.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
