Hyundai Development 2020 net profit down 46.8 pct. to 220.2 bln won

All News 16:00 February 02, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Development Co. on Tuesday reported its 2020 net income of 220.2 billion won (US$197 million), down 46.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 585.7 billion won, up 6.2 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue fell 13 percent to 3.67 trillion won.
