S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 2, 2021
All News 16:33 February 02, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.670 0.678 -0.8
3-year TB 0.980 0.994 -1.4
10-year TB 1.758 1.803 -4.5
2-year MSB 0.872 0.886 -1.4
3-year CB (AA-) 2.069 2.090 -2.1
91-day CD 0.730 0.700 +3.0
(END)
