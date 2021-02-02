GFriend's Sowon apologizes for hugging 'Nazi' mannequin
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- K-pop star Sowon of girl group GFriend apologized Tuesday after drawing a sharp rebuke for hugging a mannequin apparently dressed as a Nazi soldier.
The 25-year-old was photographed hugging and looking lovingly at the mannequin during a video shoot at a cafe in Paju, north of Seoul, in November.
Sowon posted the photo to one of her social media accounts on Monday, prompting a torrent of criticism from overseas online commenters citing the war crimes committed by the Nazis during World War II.
"We apologize for failing to pay careful attention to historical facts and social issues," her agency Source Music said in a statement.
"The artist herself was very surprised after she realized what the photo meant and immediately deleted it," it said, adding that Sowon "feels responsibility" and "hurts in her heart."
The relevant video has been edited accordingly, it said.
(END)
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
4
BTS earns five nominations for 2021 Korean Music Awards
-
5
Boy band Super Junior drops new album in Japan
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
4
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
5
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
1
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
2
(LEAD) 7 killed in van rollover accident
-
3
Impeachment motion proposed against senior judge accused of judicial power abuse
-
4
N. Korea beefs up missile units, special forces over past years: defense ministry
-
5
(LEAD) New infections in 300s for 3rd day; this week 'critical' for eased curbs