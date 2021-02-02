Renault Samsung union votes for strike amid pandemic
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers at Renault Samsung Motors Corp. on Tuesday voted to go on strike for a wage increase after the company offered a voluntary retirement program last month.
In a vote held from Monday to Tuesday, Renault Samsung workers voted for an industrial action to demand a revised wage offer from the company and defend against the restructuring plan, a union spokesman said.
The union has demanded a 70,000 won increase in basic pay. The company did not accept it and announced the voluntary retirement plan citing last year's hefty losses.
The union said it plans to decide whether to stage a strike unless the company presents a revised offer this week.
Early in January, Renault Samsung entered an emergency management mode amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company reported an operating loss for the first time in eight years last year as its sales fell 35 percent to 116,166 vehicles from 177,450 units a year earlier.
Renault holds an 81 percent stake in Renault Samsung.
