Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:09 February 03, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 3.

Korean-language dailies
-- Small biz owners protest against antivirus business restrictions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Finance minister hits back at DP plan for 4th round of COVID-19 relief fund (Kookmin Daily)
-- DP chief seeks 'both tailored, universal handouts in fourth relief fund' (Donga llbo)
-- Finance minister immediately objects to DP plan for 4th round of relief fund (Seoul Shinmun)
-- DP chief say '4th relief fund under preparation,' finance minister objects (Segye Times)
-- Task force at Cheong Wa Dae found to be behind Wolsong nuclear plant's shutdown (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Disposed masks could wrap around Yeouido 17 times (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- DP chief says planning to provide both tailored, universal aid; finance minister objects (Hankyoreh)
-- Finance minister objects to DP chief's plan for 4th relief fund (Hankook Ilbo)
-- DP chief announces plan for 4th relief fund ahead of by-elections (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Finance minister objects to ruling party's 4th relief fund plan (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Plant for North denied by Moon's summit planners (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Fear of Korean version of GameStop looms (Korea Herald)
-- Nuclear plant row may raise US concerns over inter-Korean projects (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!