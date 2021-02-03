Korean-language dailies

-- Small biz owners protest against antivirus business restrictions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Finance minister hits back at DP plan for 4th round of COVID-19 relief fund (Kookmin Daily)

-- DP chief seeks 'both tailored, universal handouts in fourth relief fund' (Donga llbo)

-- Finance minister immediately objects to DP plan for 4th round of relief fund (Seoul Shinmun)

-- DP chief say '4th relief fund under preparation,' finance minister objects (Segye Times)

-- Task force at Cheong Wa Dae found to be behind Wolsong nuclear plant's shutdown (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Disposed masks could wrap around Yeouido 17 times (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- DP chief says planning to provide both tailored, universal aid; finance minister objects (Hankyoreh)

-- Finance minister objects to DP chief's plan for 4th relief fund (Hankook Ilbo)

-- DP chief announces plan for 4th relief fund ahead of by-elections (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Finance minister objects to ruling party's 4th relief fund plan (Korea Economic Daily)

