(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 3)

Samsung Electronics and SK hynix should challenge the global market in new promising areas, such as power chips, next-generation sensors and automobile semiconductors. No less important is how to promote small- and mid-size "fabless" startups. To keep up with system semiconductors' characteristics, summed up as "multi-type, small-quantity production," Korea needs to nurture many small but strong fabless players. The government should provide various policy supports for young venture enterprises armed with creative ideas. Korea is a latecomer in the logic chip sector, and the latest plan may not produce results soon. However, the country has no other choice but to invest more to meet constant challenges.

(END)