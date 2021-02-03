Today in Korean history
Feb. 4
1921 -- Korean independence movement leaders operating in Manchuria attack Japanese forces at Chongjin Port on the northeastern coast and kill about 40 Japanese soldiers. Korea was under Japanese colonial rule from 1910 to 1945.
1966 -- The Korea Institute of Science and Technology opens.
1987 -- Yoon Han-shik and Sohn Tae-hwan, researchers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, succeed in developing the world's first high-density polymer alloy fiber.
2012 -- South Korean President Lee Myung-bak arrives in Turkey for talks with leaders of the Eurasian nation expected to focus on bolstering economic cooperation and upgrading the traditional friendship between the wartime allies.
2015 -- A Seoul court issues an injunction suspending Hana Bank's move to merge with Korea Exchange Bank (KEB), siding in part with the KEB's unions that accused Hana Bank of violating a promise not to seek the merger until 2017.
