SK Telecom's 2020 net jumps 74 pct on mobile biz, equity gains

All News 08:10 February 03, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest mobile carrier, said Wednesday its net income rose 74.3 percent last year on the back of improved performances of its mobile and media businesses, and increased equity gains.

For 2020, net income reached 1.5 trillion won (US$1.34 billion), compared with 860.7 billion won the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Operating income stood at 1.35 trillion won, up 21.8 percent from the previous year, while sales rose 5 percent to 18.6 trillion won over the cited period.

