Donations to N. Korea drop sharply amid pandemic: U.N. data
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Only about US$1.3 million has been pledged as humanitarian assistance to North Korea so far this year, an over 80 percent plunge from the same period last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, U.N. data showed Wednesday.
According to the data from the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Switzerland has promised to donate $1.21 million in humanitarian aid to the North since the start of this year.
Of the total, $1.16 million has been assigned to help provide nutrition to North Korean children through the U.N. Children's Fund, the data showed.
Germany has also vowed to donate $115,494 in food assistance to the North through Welthungerhilfe, a German nonprofit aid organization.
The combined amount represents an 82.9 percent fall from last year.
The decline came as North Korea has maintained tightened border controls to ward off an outbreak of the coronavirus and the global economy is slowing down, weakening financial capacities of potential donors.
South Korea donated $5.73 million in aid to the North through such aid groups as the World Health Organization in January last year. But Seoul has not vowed any donations so far this year.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
4
BTS earns five nominations for 2021 Korean Music Awards
-
5
Boy band Super Junior drops new album in Japan
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
4
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
5
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
1
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
2
N. Korea beefs up missile units, special forces over past years: defense ministry
-
3
(LEAD) New infections in 300s for 3rd day; this week 'critical' for eased curbs
-
4
(LEAD) 7 killed in van rollover accident
-
5
(2nd LD) Blinken says U.S. looking for ways to move N. Korea denuclearization forward