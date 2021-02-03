Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

February 03, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 02/-8 Sunny 80

Incheon 02/-7 Sunny 80

Suwon 03/-10 Sunny 80

Cheongju 04/-7 Sunny 80

Daejeon 04/-8 Sunny 80

Chuncheon 01/-12 Sunny 70

Gangneung 04/-6 Sunny 60

Jeonju 05/-5 Sunny 80

Gwangju 06/-3 Cloudy 20

Jeju 09/03 Cloudy 0

Daegu 05/-5 Cloudy 20

Busan 06/-3 Cloudy 20

