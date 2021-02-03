KBO's Twins re-sign free agent pitcher
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club LG Twins announced Wednesday they will bring back free agent pitcher Cha Woo-chan on a new two-year contract.
The Twins said Cha agreed to a deal that pays him 300 million won (US$268,900) per season and that Cha can make up to 700 million each season in performance-based incentives.
It's a far cry from the four-year, 9.5 billion-won contract Cha signed with the Twins in his first foray into free agency in 2016. He made 1 billion won last year.
The 33-year-old left-hander was the Twins' Opening Day starter in 2020 but ended up making just 12 more starts while battling shoulder problems. He was 5-5 with a 5.34 ERA.
From 2017 to 2019 with the Twins, Cha had averaged more than 28 starts and nearly 12 wins per year.
Cha's signing leaves two players left unsigned in Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) free agency: pitchers Yoo Hee-kwan and Lee Yong-chan. Both pitched for the Doosan Bears last season.
The Twins opened their spring training on Monday. In a statement released by the Twins, Cha apologized to fans for reporting to camp late and said he'll try his best to make up for lost time.
LG's general manager, Cha Myeong-seok, said the veteran pitcher can still be a staff ace and that he is an exemplary role model for young players.
For his career, Cha Woo-chan is 110-78 with a 4.50 ERA in 452 appearances.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
4
BTS earns five nominations for 2021 Korean Music Awards
-
5
Boy band Super Junior drops new album in Japan
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
4
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
5
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
1
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
2
N. Korea beefs up missile units, special forces over past years: defense ministry
-
3
(LEAD) New infections in 300s for 3rd day; this week 'critical' for eased curbs
-
4
(LEAD) 7 killed in van rollover accident
-
5
(2nd LD) Blinken says U.S. looking for ways to move N. Korea denuclearization forward