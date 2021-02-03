Face value of damaged currency rises in 2020
All News 12:00 February 03, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- The face value of damaged banknotes and coins in South Korea rose in 2020, data from the central bank showed Wednesday.
A total of 4.76 trillion won worth (US$4.26 billion) of damaged bills and coins were discarded by the Bank of Korea (BOK) last year, up 410 billion won from a year ago, according to the BOK data.
The central bank spent 10.6 billion won replacing the damaged banknotes last year.
Last year, a record 642 million damaged bills and coins were discarded by the central bank, up 0.3 percent from a year earlier.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Noisy neighbors a growing headache for S. Koreans who stay home amid pandemic
-
5
Boy band Super Junior drops new album in Japan
Most Saved
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
4
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
5
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
1
N. Korea beefs up missile units, special forces over past years: defense ministry
-
2
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
3
New virus cases over 400 again on pileup of cluster infections
-
4
(LEAD) Iran agrees to release sailors of seized S. Korean oil tanker except for captain for ship management
-
5
Ambassador Xing calls for S. Korea to respect China's position on Taiwan, Hong Kong