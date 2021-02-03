LG Uplus 2020 net profit up 9 pct. to 478.1 bln won
All News 10:38 February 03, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2020 net income of 478.1 billion won (US$429.1 million), up 9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 29.1 percent on-year to 886.2 billion won. Annual sales increased 8.4 percent to 13.41 trillion won.
(END)
