Korea Shipbuilding wins US$230 mln orders from Africa, Europe
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Wednesday it has won orders worth a combined US$230 million from Africa and Europe to build five vessels.
Under the deal with an African company, two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers to be built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. will start being delivered in the first half of 2022, Korea Shipbuilding said.
The deal for two LPG carriers has an option to build another LPG carrier.
The other order from a European company also calls for Hyundai Mipo Dockyard to start delivering three petrochemical carriers in the first half of 2022, Korea Shipbuilding said.
Korea Shipbuilding has three shipbuilders -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard -- under its wing.
The three shipbuilders have been leading the LPG carrier market by bagging 95 percent of 22 ship orders that have been placed globally since 2019.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Noisy neighbors a growing headache for S. Koreans who stay home amid pandemic
-
5
Boy band Super Junior drops new album in Japan
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
4
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
5
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
1
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
2
N. Korea beefs up missile units, special forces over past years: defense ministry
-
3
New virus cases over 400 again on pileup of cluster infections
-
4
(LEAD) New infections in 300s for 3rd day; this week 'critical' for eased curbs
-
5
(LEAD) Iran agrees to release sailors of seized S. Korean oil tanker except for captain for ship management