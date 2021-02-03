SK Telecom 2020 net profit up 74.3 pct. to 1.5 tln won
All News 11:28 February 03, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. on Wednesday reported its 2020 net income of 1.5 trillion won (US$1.3 billion), up 74.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 21.8 percent on-year to 1.34 trillion won. Annual sales increased 5 percent to 18.62 trillion won.
