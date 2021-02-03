Seoul stocks trim gains late Wed. morning on profit-taking
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks trimmed part of their earlier gains late Wednesday morning as investors sought profits following a recent climb.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 7.9 points, or 0.26 percent, to 3,104.71 as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI continued to gain after adding over 4 percent in total in the past two sessions, backed by optimism over a fast economic recovery, particularly in exports.
But the index turned increasingly choppy, as strong institutional sell-offs briefly dragged the index below the 3,100-point mark.
Auto shares performed well, following a local report that Kia Corp., a smaller affiliate of Hyundai Motor, may have seen some progress in its talks with Apple Inc. for potential partnership in developing electric cars.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor hiked 2.08 percent, with Kia and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis jumping 8.87 percent and 4.33 percent, respectively.
Top cap Samsung Electronics shed 0.47 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix fell 0.77 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem gained 1.97 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI slipped 0.13 percent.
Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics lost 0.85 percent, with Celltrion retreating 3.8 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,113.7 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
