Yonhap news summary

(2nd LD) New virus cases over 400 again on pileup of cluster infections
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases bounced back to over 400 after four days on Wednesday as cluster infections continue to rise despite extended virus curbs.
The country added 467 more COVID-19 cases, including 433 local infections, raising the total caseload to 79,311, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). The daily caseload rebounded after staying under 400 for the past three days.
-----------------
Discord between DP, finance ministry erupts over emergency handout direction
SEOUL -- A policy clash between the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the finance ministry over the direction of the country's fourth round of emergency coronavirus handouts has broken out, portending a tumultuous deliberation process until the final issuance.
Rep. Lee Nak-yon, head of the DP, said in a parliamentary speech Tuesday that the party will officially seek to pass an extra budget to provide a fourth round of pandemic relief funds.
-----------------
Moon inspects coronavirus vaccine delivery system in mock drill
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in made an on-site inspection Wednesday of South Korea's preparations for COVID-19 vaccine receipt, handling and distribution, as inoculations are scheduled to begin here later this month.
He visited the Korean Air's cargo terminal station at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, where a pan-governmental mock drill was under way ahead of the shipment of the initial batch of foreign-made vaccines.
-----------------
Leading Seoul mayor contender Ahn to compete with independent rival in preliminary race
SEOUL -- Ahn Cheol-soo, the chief of a minor opposition party and a leading Seoul mayoral contender, on Wednesday accepted an independent rival's offer to compete in a preliminary race as a step to field a single candidate for the opposition bloc in the April 7 mayoral election.
The latest decision by Ahn, the chief of the People's Party, will pit him against former lawmaker Keum Tae-sup and other potential contenders in a preliminary election to pick a common opposition candidate outside the main opposition People Power Party (PPP).
-----------------
S. Korea, Cambodia strike free trade deal for broader economic cooperation
SEOUL -- South Korea said Wednesday it has clinched a free trade deal with Cambodia, the latest in a series of its free trade pacts to revitalize its ailing exports amid the new coronavirus pandemic.
Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee and her Cambodian counterpart Pan Sorasak held a virtual meeting and declared that Seoul and Phnom Penh have completed FTA negotiations, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
-----------------
Main opposition leader proposes bipartisan consultative body on COVID-19 relief
SEOUL -- Rep. Joo Ho-young, the floor leader of the main opposition party, proposed Wednesday the ruling party and the government form a consultative body with it to coordinate COVID-19 relief measures.
"I propose that concerned officials of the ruling and the main opposition parties and the government form a consultative body to enable the speedy and practical provision of assistance to victims reeling from (antivirus business restrictions)," the floor leader of the People Power Party (PPP) said in his parliamentary speech.
-----------------
(LEAD) SK Telecom swings to black in Q4 on growing 5G users, equity gains
SEOUL -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest mobile carrier, said Wednesday it shifted to a net profit in the final quarter last year on the back of growing users on the 5G network and increased equity gains.
Net income stood at 371 billion won (US$333 million) in the October-December period, compared with a net loss of 45.4 billion won the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
-----------------
Preliminary heavy snow advisory issued for Seoul, surrounding areas
SEOUL -- A preliminary heavy snow advisory has been issued for Wednesday evening in Seoul and surrounding areas, the state weather agency said.
Seoul and western Gyeonggi Province are expected to receive 3 to 10 centimeters of snowfall, while eastern Gyeonggi Province and parts of Gangwon Province are expected to receive up to 15 cm, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.
-----------------
Regulator OKs Apple's proposal to address unfair biz practice
SEOUL -- South Korea's corporate watchdog said Wednesday it has approved the local unit of U.S. tech giant Apple Inc.'s proposal to address antitrust business practices and support measures for consumers and small firms.
Apple Korea has been under probe by the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) over allegations that it required the country's three mobile operators -- SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp. -- to pay the cost of television advertisements and warranty service for its iPhones.
-----------------
New park on Mount Nam to retrace history of colonialism, military dictatorship
SEOUL -- Seoul's landmark Mount Nam will have a new park by May, offering plenty of greenery and memorials to the country's turbulent history under military dictatorships and Japanese colonial rule, the city government said Wednesday.
The park, which was built on the former martial arts training grounds of soldiers during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), is made up of an upper area consisting of a 13,036-square-meter forest and a lower underground area dedicated to memorializing the past, according to the city government.
-----------------
Blue Jays' pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin heads back to U.S. for spring training
INCHEON -- Toronto Blue Jays' South Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin left home for the United States on Wednesday, about two weeks prior to the start of the big league club's spring training in Florida.
Ryu, entering his second season with the Blue Jays, returned to South Korea in October, soon after the team's postseason elimination, and has been working out here since.
-----------------
Donations to N. Korea drop sharply amid pandemic: U.N. data
SEOUL -- Only about US$1.3 million has been pledged as humanitarian assistance to North Korea so far this year, an over 80 percent plunge from the same period last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, U.N. data showed Wednesday.
According to the data from the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Switzerland has promised to donate $1.21 million in humanitarian aid to the North since the start of this year.
