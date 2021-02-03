Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
Seoul says it can't accept Japan's 'unjust complaint' over defense white paper
SEOUL-- The defense ministry said Wednesday it cannot accept Japan's "unjust complaint" over Seoul's latest white paper blaming Tokyo for straining relations between the two countries with a claim to South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo.
On Tuesday, Japan's defense ministry called in South Korea's military attache in Tokyo to complain about the 2020 white paper's statement that military cooperation between the two countries has been hampered due to Japan's continued claim to Dokdo and a Japanese surveillance plane's flight close to a South Korean warship in 2018.
-----------------
S. Korea confirms 5 domestic cases of COVID-19 variants, total now at 39
SEOUL -- South Korea's health authorities said Wednesday they have identified five more cases of contagious variants of COVID-19, which were all domestically transmitted, sparking concerns over the spread of the more transmissible virus here.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said four people were confirmed to have been infected with a variant from Britain and one tested positive for the South African variant, raising the total caseload to 39.
------------------
S. Korea to import more eggs this month to stabilize prices SEOUL -- South Korea said Wednesday it plans to import more eggs this month in a bid to stabilize prices of eggs that have shot up amid the outbreak of bird flu here. The country will import some 24 million eggs after the Lunar New Year holiday, set for Feb. 11-14, ends, as it seeks to ease a potential shortage of the egg supply, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
-------------------
N. Korea accelerates efforts to improve irrigation system ahead of farming season
SEOUL -- North Korea is accelerating efforts to improve its irrigation system and recover from last year's flood damage ahead of the spring farming season, state media said Wednesday.
Last summer, North Korea was hit hard by heavy rains and back-to-back typhoons in several regions, including the rice-producing areas in its southern parts.
--------------------
S. Korea to extend ban on stock short selling until May 2
SEOUL -- South Korea's financial regulator said Wednesday it will again extend a ban on stock short selling until May 2, amid growing calls from retail investors to prohibit the hedging practice.
The extension of the ban, which had been set to be lifted on March 15, also came after politicians called for financial authorities to keep the ban.
--------------------
Panel prices to stay high after explosion at S. Korean plant: report
SEOUL -- An explosion accident at a glass substrate plant in South Korea is likely to exacerbate tight supply of display panels and maintain their prices at a high level, market watchers said Wednesday, burdening TV makers' procurement efforts.
The explosion occurred last Friday when workers were replacing old pipes connected to a furnace at AGC Fine Techno Korea Co.'s glass substrate manufacturing plant in Gumi, some 250 kilometers south of Seoul. The accident injured nine workers, according to the local authorities.
--------------------
Seoul stocks up for 3rd day on continued foreign buying
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks extended their winning streak to a third consecutive session Wednesday, as foreigners continued to buy local stocks on expectations of a speedy economic recovery in Asia and globally. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 32.87 points, or 1.06 percent, to close at 3,129.68 points.
---------------------
Swindler sentenced to 2 yrs in prison for mask-related fraud
DAEGU -- A person was sentenced to two years in prison for defrauding people of more than 200 million won (US$179,000) by promising to buy them protective face masks at a cheap price, among other things, a local court said Wednesday.
The Daegu District Court, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, convicted the 48-year-old of fraud, saying the defendant used the money to repay personal debts and cover entertainment expenses.
