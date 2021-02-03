Orion Q4 net profit down 5.2 pct. to 57.9 bln won
All News 14:16 February 03, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Orion Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 57.9 billion won (US$52 million), down 5.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period fell 13.8 percent on-year to 84.6 billion won. Sales increased 3.9 percent to 578.1 billion won.
The operating profit was 20.0 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
