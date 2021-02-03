Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Orion 2020 net profit up 25 pct. to 275.6 bln won

14:16 February 03, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Orion Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2020 net profit of 275.6 billion won (US$247.3 million), up 25 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 14.7 percent on-year to 375.6 billion won. Annual sales increased 10.2 percent to 2.23 trillion won.
