Mando Q4 net income up 422.6 pct. to 75.7 bln won
All News 15:38 February 03, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Mando Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 75.7 billion won (US$67.9 million), up 422.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period rose 25.1 percent on-year to 80.4 billion won. Revenue increased 6.3 percent to 1.73 trillion won.
The operating profit was 19.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
