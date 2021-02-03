Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Mando 2020 net income down 89.4 pct. to 12.5 bln won

15:38 February 03, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Mando Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2020 net income of 12.5 billion won (US$11.2 million), down 89.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 88.7 billion won, down 59.4 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales fell 7 percent to 5.56 trillion won.
