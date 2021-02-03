KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
IlyangPharm 52,300 DN 1,300
F&F 109,500 0
GS Retail 34,450 DN 350
NamsunAlum 4,585 DN 15
MERITZ SECU 3,715 UP 105
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,870 DN 10
SKC 136,500 UP 1,500
HtlShilla 81,300 0
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,850 UP 450
Hanmi Science 79,100 DN 1,700
SamsungElecMech 209,500 UP 500
KPIC 312,500 UP 3,000
Hanssem 97,500 UP 400
Ottogi 567,000 UP 1,000
Hyundai M&F INS 20,350 DN 150
Daesang 26,850 UP 300
SKNetworks 5,400 0
ORION Holdings 13,750 UP 150
BukwangPharm 22,300 DN 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 79,000 UP 3,500
Daewoong 48,350 DN 950
SamyangFood 93,000 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,300 UP 650
CJ CheilJedang 445,500 UP 1,500
SsangyongCement 6,830 UP 190
NEXENTIRE 6,660 UP 20
CHONGKUNDANG 186,500 UP 1,000
KCC 206,000 UP 2,500
SKBP 149,500 0
AmoreG 59,800 DN 900
HyundaiMtr 245,500 UP 5,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 758,000 UP 6,000
Binggrae 56,800 DN 100
GCH Corp 43,850 UP 1,000
LotteChilsung 128,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,900 UP 30
POSCO 262,500 DN 500
SPC SAMLIP 70,700 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 195,500 UP 1,500
KUMHOTIRE 4,045 UP 20
