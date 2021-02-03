KOREA AEROSPACE 34,600 UP 800

SamsungElec 84,600 UP 200

DB INSURANCE 37,850 DN 150

NHIS 11,600 DN 50

SK Discovery 68,100 UP 1,200

LS 67,100 DN 1,100

GC Corp 461,000 UP 31,000

GS E&C 43,000 UP 950

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 39,800 UP 1,850

Hanwha 34,000 UP 200

SamsungF&MIns 170,000 DN 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,450 DN 7,600

Kogas 31,500 DN 400

DB HiTek 64,100 UP 400

DongkukStlMill 8,070 DN 60

CJ 101,000 UP 2,200

JWPHARMA 31,050 UP 200

LGInt 27,150 DN 50

HyundaiMipoDock 46,950 UP 600

IS DONGSEO 56,100 UP 700

S-Oil 71,700 DN 200

LG Innotek 214,500 UP 12,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 277,500 UP 2,500

HMM 13,950 DN 100

HYUNDAI WIA 95,600 UP 4,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,260 DN 210

SYC 63,500 UP 500

KorZinc 420,500 DN 6,500

OCI 107,000 DN 1,500

KumhoPetrochem 247,500 DN 3,000

LS ELECTRIC 62,800 UP 200

Mobis 347,500 UP 13,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,300 UP 600

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 51,900 DN 200

KSOE 98,900 DN 100

HDC HOLDINGS 11,800 UP 450

S-1 83,300 DN 1,400

Yuhan 66,700 0

CJ LOGISTICS 189,500 UP 15,500

DOOSAN 52,500 DN 100

