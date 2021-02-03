KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,600 UP 800
SamsungElec 84,600 UP 200
DB INSURANCE 37,850 DN 150
NHIS 11,600 DN 50
SK Discovery 68,100 UP 1,200
LS 67,100 DN 1,100
GC Corp 461,000 UP 31,000
GS E&C 43,000 UP 950
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 39,800 UP 1,850
Hanwha 34,000 UP 200
SamsungF&MIns 170,000 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,450 DN 7,600
Kogas 31,500 DN 400
DB HiTek 64,100 UP 400
DongkukStlMill 8,070 DN 60
CJ 101,000 UP 2,200
JWPHARMA 31,050 UP 200
LGInt 27,150 DN 50
HyundaiMipoDock 46,950 UP 600
IS DONGSEO 56,100 UP 700
S-Oil 71,700 DN 200
LG Innotek 214,500 UP 12,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 277,500 UP 2,500
HMM 13,950 DN 100
HYUNDAI WIA 95,600 UP 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,260 DN 210
SYC 63,500 UP 500
KorZinc 420,500 DN 6,500
OCI 107,000 DN 1,500
KumhoPetrochem 247,500 DN 3,000
LS ELECTRIC 62,800 UP 200
Mobis 347,500 UP 13,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,300 UP 600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 51,900 DN 200
KSOE 98,900 DN 100
HDC HOLDINGS 11,800 UP 450
S-1 83,300 DN 1,400
Yuhan 66,700 0
CJ LOGISTICS 189,500 UP 15,500
DOOSAN 52,500 DN 100
