KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SK 326,500 UP 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 89,300 UP 3,500
DONGSUH 32,750 UP 1,250
LOTTE SHOPPING 111,000 0
IBK 8,240 UP 50
SamsungEng 12,850 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 136,500 UP 4,500
PanOcean 4,640 DN 10
SAMSUNG CARD 31,300 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 20,200 DN 50
KT 24,300 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL173000 DN1000
LOTTE TOUR 16,300 DN 50
LG Uplus 12,350 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,000 DN 900
KT&G 79,900 DN 100
DHICO 11,900 UP 50
Doosanfc 59,600 UP 500
LG Display 22,750 DN 50
Kangwonland 24,000 UP 200
NAVER 370,500 UP 8,000
Kakao 462,000 UP 16,500
NCsoft 1,008,000 UP 24,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,850 UP 200
LGELECTRONICS 165,000 UP 7,000
Celltrion 347,500 DN 8,000
Huchems 23,450 UP 1,250
DAEWOONG PHARM 159,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,500 UP 500
KIH 85,400 DN 100
LOTTE Himart 39,850 DN 100
GS 37,950 DN 150
CJ CGV 28,100 UP 600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,600 DN 700
LIG Nex1 39,000 UP 300
Fila Holdings 43,800 DN 200
KIWOOM 152,000 UP 4,000
DSME 26,000 0
DSINFRA 8,980 UP 150
DWEC 6,520 UP 190
