Amorepacific 2020 net profit down 90.2 pct. to 21.9 bln won
All News 16:23 February 03, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2020 net profit of 21.9 billion won (US$19.6 million), down 90.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year fell 66.6 percent on-year to 143 billion won. Annual revenue decreased 20.6 percent to 4.43 trillion won.
