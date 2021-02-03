S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 3, 2021
All News 16:32 February 03, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.669 0.670 -0.1
3-year TB 0.978 0.980 -0.2
10-year TB 1.768 1.758 +1.0
2-year MSB 0.866 0.872 -0.6
3-year CB (AA-) 2.064 2.069 -0.5
91-day CD 0.730 0.730 0.0
