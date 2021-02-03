Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kumho Tire, union tentatively OK wage deal

All News 17:09 February 03, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Kumho Tire Co. and its labor union said Wednesday they have reached a tentative wage deal for the year of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tentative wage agreement comes after the company's 2,700-strong union threatened to stage a general strike to demand a wage increase and restore the bonus system in a vote held Jan. 28.

The company proposed a wage freeze and a cash bonus worth 1 million won (US$900) per worker and signed a contract that guarantees job security for current workers. The union tentatively accepted the offers.

Union members will cast a ballot on the tentative deal from Friday to Saturday, union spokesman Kim Seong-jin said.

Kumho Tire didn't raise wages for 2018 and 2019, and its union members returned two months of bonuses a year and accepted reduced welfare benefits, he said.

Kumho Tire is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter and 2020 earnings results next month.

In 2018, Chinese tiremaker Qingdao Doublestar Co. acquired a 45 percent stake in the Korean tiremaker for 646.3 billion won from the state-run Korea Development Bank.

Kumho Tire has eight plants -- three in South Korea, three in China, one in Vietnam and one in the United States -- with a combined production capacity of 54.64 million tires.

Kumho Tire, union tentatively OK wage deal - 1

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Kumho Tire-wage talks
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!