Amorepacific Group 2020 net income down 92.2 pct. to 22 bln won

All News 17:06 February 03, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Group on Wednesday reported its 2020 net profit of 22 billion won (US$19.7 million), down 92.2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 150.7 billion won, down 69.8 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales fell 21.5 percent to 4.93 trillion won.
