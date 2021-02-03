Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Minor party will not compete in mayoral by-elections amid sexual harassment scandal

All News 22:01 February 03, 2021

(ATTN: ADDS spokesperson's remarks in paras 3-4)

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- The minor progressive Justice Party decided Wednesday not to field candidates in the April mayoral by-elections in the wake of a sexual abuse scandal that led to the expulsion of its leader.

Kim Jong-cheol resigned as head of the party on Jan. 25 after admitting to sexually harassing a female lawmaker of the same party. He was expelled from the party Thursday.

At a meeting of its national committee, the party decided not to nominate candidates in the by-elections as a way of "abiding by the principle of responsible politics and fulfilling its promise to be reborn," Jeong Ho-jin, a party spokesperson, told reporters.

"We request this decision be understood as a show of our determination to take unlimited responsibility for the incident and carry out a full-fledged self-reform," she said after the meeting of the top decision-making body.

Mayoral by-elections will be held in Seoul and Busan on April 7. The posts have remained vacant since then Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don resigned in April and Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon killed himself in July, both amid accusations of sexual harassment and assault.

This Jan. 30, 2021, photo shows Kang Eun-mi (R), floor leader of the Justice Party, bowing in apology over a sexual abuse scandal involving its former leader during a meeting of the party's national committee at its headquarters in Seoul. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#Justice Party #mayoral by-elections
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!