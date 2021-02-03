Chiefs of two banks notified of disciplinary actions over Lime misselling
SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial regulator on Wednesday sent top executives of two commercial banks prior notices of severe disciplinary actions over missold funds of Lime Asset Management.
The Financial Supervisory Service notified that Sohn Tae-seung, former chief executive of Woori Bank and current chairman of Woori Finance Holdings Co., may be suspended from duty while Jin Ok-dong, head of Shinhan Bank, may face a reprimand.
The proposed punishment will be discussed during a meeting of its disciplinary committee slated for Feb. 25, officials said.
The disciplinary measures are based on the regulator's investigation, which accused the banks of providing clients with inaccurate information about Lime funds.
Lime Asset, founded in 2012, has been under probe over its operation of fraudulent financial products and subsequent suspension of fund redemption worth an estimated 1.6 trillion won (US$1.4 billion).
Shinhan Bank sold Lime's funds worth 277 billion won, while Woori Bank sold the funds worth 358 billion won.
