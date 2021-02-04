(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 4)

Lee's remarks triggered a backlash from the government. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said, "The government cannot accept the idea of offering both universal and selective assistance at once." Hong renewed his opposition Wednesday, saying his statement Tuesday was "a restrained expression from the financial authorities." The party's move was taken as politically motivated ahead of the Seoul and Busan mayoral by-elections slated for April. Any attempt to woo voters with relief funds is equivalent to a "populist" policy, an irresponsible act that will lead to a huge burden on government coffers and the next generation.