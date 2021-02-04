(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 4)

One can see a comedy of errors — or a tragedy. Of course, the DP can be displeased at the comments Hong made shortly after the DP head's speech in the National Assembly. But Hong's remarks were appropriate. The DP's latest proposal for disaster relief calls for a whopping 20 trillion won ($17.9 billion) in extra spending, far exceeding the 14.2 trillion won for the first round of handouts, the 7.8 trillion won for the second and the 9.3 trillion for the third. On top of that, the DP is planning a law aimed at compensating business losses for the self-employed from the pandemic ahead of the April 7 mayoral by-elections in Seoul and Busan. If not Hong, who would take responsibility for the country's fiscal integrity? He has a legal obligation to safeguard the government's fiscal health and minimize people's tax burden.