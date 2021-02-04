Korean-language dailies

-- Short selling to resume on May 4 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ban on short selling again extended on opposition by retail investors (Kookmin Daily)

-- Let's keep distance on Lunar New Year's holiday (Donga llbo)

-- Ban on short selling extended (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Coronavirus wipes out jobs, also affects employment at big biz groups (Segye Times)

-- Chief justice at Supreme Court mired in controversy over justice impeachment (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't to announce its largest home supply plan (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't to supply 850,000 houses nationwide, including 300,000 in Seoul (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't to announce plans to supply 850,000 houses nationwide (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Financial regulator to resume short selling in May, after April by-election (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't to tighten grip on construction permit to increase houses (Korea Economic Daily)

