1893 -- The royal authorities of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) decide to establish the nation's first naval academy on Ganghwa Island, west of Seoul. Faced with growing pressure from foreign countries' military vessels that frequently appeared around the peninsula, the authorities plan to organize naval forces and purchase modern vessels. The naval school, operating under the guidance of a British officer, is closed several years later as a result of Japan's attempt to colonize the country and prevent sovereign military education.