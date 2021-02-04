South Korean Embassy in U.S. to showcase new documentary on kimchi
WASHINGTON, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean Embassy in Washington said Wednesday it will soon release a documentary on kimchi, the most well-known traditional Korean dish that is also part of the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.
The first of the three-part documentary, "Kimchi Universe," will be released next Friday, Lunar New Year's Day, according to the Korean Cultural Center in Washington.
It will be available for anyone to watch at the center's website at http://washingtondc.korean-culture.org.
The second and third parts of the series will be released over the next two months, it said.
The cultural center said the new documentary is partly designed to celebrate the Lunar New Year's Day but that it will help Americans better understand South Korean culture.
Kimchi is a traditional dish, most commonly made of fermented cabbage, and the process of making kimchi, called "kimjang," was designated a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2013.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
