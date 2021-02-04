Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon, Biden to hold phone talks on Thursday

All News 07:25 February 04, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold phone talks with his new U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, on Thursday morning, Cheong Wa Dae announced.

Their call is scheduled to start at 8 a.m., Moon's office said in a text message to reporters.

Photos of President Moon Jae-in (L) and U.S. President Joe Biden. The first image was provided by Cheong Wa Dae and the second one is an AP file photo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

