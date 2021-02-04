Moon, Biden to hold phone talks on Thursday
All News 07:25 February 04, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold phone talks with his new U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, on Thursday morning, Cheong Wa Dae announced.
Their call is scheduled to start at 8 a.m., Moon's office said in a text message to reporters.
