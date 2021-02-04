Doubleugames 2020 net profit up 13.6 pct. to 125.3 bln won
All News 08:32 February 04, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Doubleugames Co. on Thursday reported its 2020 net profit of 125.3 billion won (US$112.3 million), up 13.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 193.9 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 154.6 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 28 percent to 657.8 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
2
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
3
7 killed in van rollover accident
-
4
(2nd LD) Front-line medical workers to get 1st vaccinations next month, AstraZeneca's to be first
-
5
HyunA says new album 'I'm Not Cool' is a diary of her life
-
1
S. Korea finalizing talks with U.S. on using Iran's frozen money to pay U.N. dues: official
-
2
S. Korea confirms 5 domestic cases of COVID-19 variants, total now at 39
-
3
Seoul says it can't accept Japan's 'unjust complaint' over defense white paper
-
4
New virus cases over 400 again on pileup of cluster infections
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases over 400 again on pileup of cluster infections