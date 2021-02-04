Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doubleugames 2020 net profit up 13.6 pct. to 125.3 bln won

All News 08:32 February 04, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Doubleugames Co. on Thursday reported its 2020 net profit of 125.3 billion won (US$112.3 million), up 13.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 193.9 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 154.6 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 28 percent to 657.8 billion won.
