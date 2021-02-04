Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 February 04, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 01/-7 Sunny 0

Incheon 00/-5 Sunny 0

Suwon 00/-7 Sunny 0

Cheongju 02/-5 Sunny 0

Daejeon 04/-5 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 00/-8 Sunny 0

Gangneung 06/-2 Sunny 0

Jeonju 04/-3 Sunny 0

Gwangju 05/-1 Cloudy 20

Jeju 07/06 Sunny 20

Daegu 06/-2 Sunny 0

Busan 08/03 Sunny 0

