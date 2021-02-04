Go to Contents Go to Navigation

European sales of Samsung Bioepis' 3 biosimilars up 7.8 pct in 2020

All News 09:21 February 04, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean drugmaker Samsung Bioepis Co. said Thursday sales of its three biosimilar products in Europe climbed nearly 8 percent in 2020 from a year earlier.

Combined sales of the three autoimmune biosimilars -- Benepali, Flixabi and Imraldi -- stood at US$795.8 million last year, up 7.8 percent from a year earlier, the company said.

The company cited an earnings report of its U.S. partner Biogen. Samsung Bioepis is a joint venture between Samsung Biologics -- a biopharmaceutical unit of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group -- and U.S. partner Biogen.

Sales of Benepali, a biosimilar based on Enbrel developed by U.S.-based Amgen Inc., came to $483.8 million, down 0.9 percent on-year. The drug is used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and claims a 40 percent market share in Europe.

Shipments of Flixabi, used to relieve rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, spiked 43.8 percent on-year to $97.9 million. The drug was originally developed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

Sales of Imraldi, a copy of Humira by AbbVie Inc., reached $216.3 million, up 17.6 percent from a year earlier. The drug is used to combat various autoimmune diseases.

A Samsung Bioepis official said the company will redouble efforts to cement its leading status in the European market for autoimmune biosimilars.

This file photo provided by Samsung Bioepis Co. on July 23, 2020, shows three of the company's biosimilars (from L to R) -- Benepali, Imraldi and Flixabi. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


