European sales of Samsung Bioepis' 3 biosimilars up 7.8 pct in 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean drugmaker Samsung Bioepis Co. said Thursday sales of its three biosimilar products in Europe climbed nearly 8 percent in 2020 from a year earlier.
Combined sales of the three autoimmune biosimilars -- Benepali, Flixabi and Imraldi -- stood at US$795.8 million last year, up 7.8 percent from a year earlier, the company said.
The company cited an earnings report of its U.S. partner Biogen. Samsung Bioepis is a joint venture between Samsung Biologics -- a biopharmaceutical unit of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group -- and U.S. partner Biogen.
Sales of Benepali, a biosimilar based on Enbrel developed by U.S.-based Amgen Inc., came to $483.8 million, down 0.9 percent on-year. The drug is used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and claims a 40 percent market share in Europe.
Shipments of Flixabi, used to relieve rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, spiked 43.8 percent on-year to $97.9 million. The drug was originally developed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals.
Sales of Imraldi, a copy of Humira by AbbVie Inc., reached $216.3 million, up 17.6 percent from a year earlier. The drug is used to combat various autoimmune diseases.
A Samsung Bioepis official said the company will redouble efforts to cement its leading status in the European market for autoimmune biosimilars.
