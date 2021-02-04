S. Korea unveils another massive home supply plan to curb prices
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government said Thursday it will ease building regulations and support redevelopment projects in urban areas to increase the number of new houses up to 836,000 nationwide, in what could be a drastic shift from imposing a series of tougher regulations.
The latest housing policy focuses on increasing the home supply in the Seoul metropolitan area and other major cities to stabilize the heated real estate market.
"We will focus on making an innovative house supply model for urban areas," Land Minister Byun Chang-heum said. "If this model is adopted without delay, it will promptly supply new houses that exceed the market expectation in terms of speed, quantity, location and quality."
The supply plan, the largest under the Moon Jae-in administration, includes 323,000 new houses in Seoul, the hotspot of the real estate frenzy, and 293,000 in the surrounding Gyeonggi Province, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said.
Together with housing plans announced last year, the number of new houses in the greater Seoul area, home to nearly half of the nation's 52 million population, will rise to over 2 million, the ministry said, without elaborating on a specific time frame.
The ministry also set out plans to add over 220,000 new houses in major cities, including Busan, Daegu and Daejeon, which saw hikes in property prices.
The real estate policy, the 25th under the Moon administration, represents a major shift from curbing demand with tighter lending, higher taxes and construction rules to increasing the supply of more affordable houses.
Soaring housing prices have showed no signs of a letup despite the government's efforts to stabilize the real estate market, dragging down Moon's approval ratings to the lowest point since he took office in May 2017.
The rising property prices and tight lending rules made it more difficult not only for low-income families but also high earners to buy a house in Seoul without financial support from their parents.
"This policy is aimed at providing affordable housing in big cities, which are convenient to live in thanks to their proximity to jobs," the ministry said in a statement. "To stabilize the housing market, a breakthrough supply plan is needed to increase decent houses in cities."
Public developers, including the state-run Korea Land and Housing Corp. and Seoul Housing & Communities Corp., will participate in public redevelopment projects to streamline the process, which is often long and drawn out due to layers of regulations and difficulty in building consensus among existing residents.
To prop up supplies in the densely populated capital, the ministry will ease the floor area ratio on residential buildings near subway stations and seek ways to transform semi-industrial zones and dilapidated areas to modern residential areas.
It also plans to lower requirements on parking lots and the right to light in order to facilitate the construction of new houses.
The ministry said it will revise the allotment system of new apartments to give more opportunities for newlyweds and those in their 30s and 40s to buy affordable houses.
Public homes will be offered with several options of ownership and mortgage rates to address the needs of various types of families.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
